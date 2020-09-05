HeadlinesNews

NCDC announces 162 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 54,905

September 5, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, September 5th, announced 162 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 14 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 162 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-53
  2. Gombe-21
  3. Oyo-19
  4. Delta-12
  5. Ondo-11
  6. Plateau-10
  7. Ebonyi-9
  8. FCT-6
  9. Kwara-6
  10. Kaduna-5
  11. Rivers-3
  12. Ogun-2
  13. Anambra-2
  14. Imo-2
  15. Ekiti-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 5th September, there are 54,905 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

42,922 patients have been discharged with 1,054 deaths across the country.

