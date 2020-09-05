NCDC announces 162 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 54,905

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, September 5th, announced 162 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 14 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 162 new cases are;
- Lagos-53
- Gombe-21
- Oyo-19
- Delta-12
- Ondo-11
- Plateau-10
- Ebonyi-9
- FCT-6
- Kwara-6
- Kaduna-5
- Rivers-3
- Ogun-2
- Anambra-2
- Imo-2
- Ekiti-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 5th September, there are 54,905 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
42,922 patients have been discharged with 1,054 deaths across the country.