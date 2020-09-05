NCDC announces 162 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 54,905

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, September 5th, announced 162 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 14 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 162 new cases are;

Lagos-53 Gombe-21 Oyo-19 Delta-12 Ondo-11 Plateau-10 Ebonyi-9 FCT-6 Kwara-6 Kaduna-5 Rivers-3 Ogun-2 Anambra-2 Imo-2 Ekiti-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 5th September, there are 54,905 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

42,922 patients have been discharged with 1,054 deaths across the country.