Buhari expresses sadness over death of Dr Marliya Zayyana

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of his family doctor, Dr Marliya Zayyana.

The late Zayyana was also the former Chairperson of the Governing Council, Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State.

In a condolence message by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja, on Friday, Buhari said the deceased was an outstanding medical professional.

The President maintained that “Marliya was not only a distinguished medical doctor, but she was also a woman of integrity as her tenure the Federal University Dutsinma had testified.”

He noted that “her demise is particularly touching because she was my family doctor in addition to the fact that her brother, Dr Suhayb Rafindadi, is also my personal physician.”

Buhari, therefore, described her death “as a personal loss because of our close association with her.”

The president extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, the Katsina Emirate Council and the Katsina State Government over what he called “the loss of this great, talented, dedicated and selfless medical professional.”