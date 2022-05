The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Marcelinius Nzeribe wanted.

According to the anti-graft Agency, the 62-year old Nzeribe jumped the court bail granted to him by the FCT High Court.

On their Facebook post, the Commission captioned the photo with “WANTED BY THE EFCC

Marcellinus C. Nzeribe is wanted by the EFCC.

Know his whereabout? Please report to the EFCC Office or the nearest Police Station.”