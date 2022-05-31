PHOTOS: Buhari touches down in Spain for three-day state visit

PHOTOS: Buhari touches down in Spain for three-day state visit

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday arrived in Madrid, Spain on a State Visit at the invitation of the Spanish President, Pedro Sanchez.

Okay.ng understands that Buhari touched down in Madrid alongside a delegation consisting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare; and the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora.

Other members of the delegation are the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd.); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar; and Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

See photos of President Buhari’s arrival in Spain below;