Okorocha storms venue of APC presidential screening after leaving EFCC custody

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has arrived at the venue of the All Progressives Congress’ presidential screening in Abuja.

Okay.ng recalls that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arrested and detained Okorocha last week.

However, a Federal High Court in Abuja granted him bail on Tuesday morning in the sum of N500 million and a surety in like sum.

The former governor is being tried on a 17-count charge to the tune of N2.9 billion filed against him by the EFCC.

He is accused of conspiring with others, including a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and five companies to steal from public coffers.

Okorocha has denied any wrongdoing.