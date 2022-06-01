PDP hands Certificate of Return to Atiku after presidential primary win

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and flagbearer of the PDP in the forthcoming Presidential election has just been presented with a Certificate of Return.

This happened in Abuja at the Wadata Plaza, headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He thanked the Chairman of the Party, the PDP Governors present, the Party leaders at the National Assembly, other relevant stakeholders, and everyone present at the occasion.

While commending the effort of the National Working Committee, Mr Atiku noted that “this is a clear evidence that we will have a good PDP Government who will transform this country”.