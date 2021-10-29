PHOTOS: Buhari returns to Abuja after trip to Saudi Arabia

Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter October 30, 2021
Buhari Returns to Abuja from Saudi Arabia
Buhari Returns to Abuja from Saudi Arabia

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned from his trip to Saudi Arabia.

Okay.ng recalls that the president had on Monday left Abuja to participate in a three-day investment conference organized by the Future Investment Initiative Institute held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital.

He also used performed the lesser Hajj and met with Nigerians before returning to Abuja on Friday evening.

See photos of the President’s arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport below.

