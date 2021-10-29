EFCC denies invading Justice Mary Odili’s house in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied its operatives stormed the home of Supreme Court judge, Justice Mary Odili, in Abuja

The anti-graft agency made this known in a statement by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, on Friday evening.

According to Uwujaren, the reports alleging that EFCC operatives were accompanied by policemen to execute a search warrant on Justice Odili’s home were false.

The statement read: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to claims in a section of the media that operatives of the Commission today, October 29, 2021 stormed the Maitama, Abuja home of a Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Odili, purportedly to execute a search.

“The Commission by this statement wishes to inform the public that the report is false as it did not carry out any operation at the home of Justice Odili.

“If there was any such operation as claimed by the media, it was not carried out by the EFCC. The Commission enjoins the public to discountenance the report.”