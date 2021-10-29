Africa Film Academy announces nominees’ list for AMAA 2021

Africa Film Academy, organisers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), have announced the nominees for the 17th edition of the award ceremony.

Okay.ng understands that the nominations announcement was held at the Ebony Life Place, Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, October 29.

The Head of Jury, Hon. Steve Ayorinde while announcing the nominees for the 26 categories said that movies were submitted from different countries of the continent.

He also noted that the 2021 list of nominees reflects the brilliance of filmmakers across the continent.

Among the nominees, the film Gravedigger’s Wife from Somalia received the most nominations with 10, including nominations in categories like best film in African language, best actor in a leading role and best director.

Movies like Nyara (Tanzania) Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Eyimofe, Ayinla (Nigeria) and African American (South Africa) also received multiple nominations.

The AMAA 2021 Gala and award is scheduled to hold on November 28, 2021, at the Marriot Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Nigeria and will be televised live in more than 40 countries across Africa.

See the full nominees’ list below.

1. EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM

1) Meat – Uganda

2) Enroute – Bourkina Fasso

3) A Better Friend – Ghana

4) Find Me By The River – South Africa

5) In Extremis – DRC

6) Portrait of Princess Tutu – Cote d’Ivoire

7) The Long Night In Abuja – Nigeria

2. JUBRIL MALAFIA AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION

1) Room 5 – Ghana

2) Shaka-Inklosi Yamakhosi – South Africa

3) The Pyramid – Egypt

4) Mofiala – Togo

5) Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopster – Nigeria

6) A Thousand Fate – Uganda

7) White Nights – Algeria

3. AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY

1) Softie – Kenya

2) The Sacred Woods – Tunisia

3) Postcard – Morocco

4) Unmasked: Leadership, Trust & the Pandemic – Nigeria

5) Linda Under Lockdown – South Africa

6) Bulembu: History of a Culture – DRC

7) Noboth – Uganda

8) Zindet – Niger



4. AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA SHORT FILM

1) Three Leaves (Haiti)

2) In Other News (Canada)

3) Blue (US)

4) The Berne Identity (Switzerland)

5) No Comprendo (UK)

5. AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA DOCUMENTARY

1) Akwaaba – The Awakening (US)

2. African Redemption: the Life of Marcus Garvey (US)

3. Race Today Documentary (UK)



6. AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA NARRATIVE FEATURE

1) Ride Share (US)

2) Hal King (US)

3) Residue (US)



7. MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST FILM BY AN AFRICAN LIVING ABROAD

1) Blackmail – Obi Emelonye (Nigeria/UK)

2) First Call – Angela Onuora (Nigeria/Canada)

3) K.I.A.B – Eric Zoa & Oleksii Osyka (Cameroon/USA)

4) Gone – Daniel Ademinokan (Nigeria/US)

8. OUSMANE SEMBENE AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST FILM IN AN AFRICAN LANGUAGE

1) Bangarang – Robin Odongo (Kenya)

2) Ayinla – Tunde Kelani (Nigeria)

3) The Golddigger’s Wife – Khadar Ahmed (Somalia)

4) Hotel on the Koppies – Charlie Vundler (South Africa)

5) Nyara – Ram Ally Kasongo (Tanzania)

6) Stain – Morris Mugisha (Uganda)

9. AMAA 2021 ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN

1) African American

2) Buried

3) Oba Bi Olorun

4) Tecora

5) Eagles Wing



10. AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP

1) Fried Barry

2) Tecora

3) The Gravedigger’s Wife

4) The Takers

5) Mission To Rescue



11. AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECT

1) Nneka The Pretty Serpent

2) Stain

3) Fried Barry

4) The Takers

5) Mission to Rescue

12. AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUNDTRACK

1) The Citation

2) Nyara (The Kidnapper)

3) The Gravedigger’s Wife

4) This Lady Called Life

5) Hotel on the Koppies



13. AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

1) Hairareb

2) African American

3) The Gravedigger’s Wife

4) Eyimofe

5) La Femme Anjola



14. AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN

1) Tecora

2) The Takers

3) Nyara (The Kidnapping)

4) The Gravedigger’s Wife

5) Shadow Parties.

15. AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

1) Ayinla

2) Black Medusa

3) Stain

4) Nyara (The Kidnapping)

5) The Gravedigger’s Wife



16. AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING

1) Mission to Rescue

2) Omo Ghetto: The Saga

3) Nyala (The Kidnapping)

4) Fried Barry

5) Eyimofe



17. AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SCREENPLAY

1) Chasing Lullaby

2) Where I Come From

3) Stain

4) Collision Course

5) Hairareb



18. AMAA 2021- NATIONAL FILM AND VIDEO CENSORS BOARD (NFVCB) AWARD FOR BEST NIGERIAN FILM

1) Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

2) Ayinla

3) Eyimofe

4) The Citation

5) Omo Ghetto: The Saga

6) La Femme Anjola

7) Collission Course

8) Shadow Parties.

19. AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG/ PROMISING ACTOR

1) Wilmah Muremera – Shaina

2) Oluwabamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan – Collission Course

3) Faith Fidel – Where I Come From

4) David Weda – Bangarang

5) Bertha Abdallah – Nyara (The Kidnapping)

6) Hannah Sukali – Fatsani: A Tale Of Survival



20. AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

1) Mulshid Mugabire – Monica

2) Kelechi Udegbe – Collission Course

3) Mehdi Hajri – Black Medusa

4) Cameron Scott – Hotel on the Koppies

5) Bimbo Manuel – Gone



21. AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

1) Gloria Anozie-Young – Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

2) Naana Hayford – Chasing Lullaby

3) Tumi Morake – Seriously Single

4) Hazel Hinda – Hairareb

5) Ini Edo – The Citation22.

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

1) Gary Green – Fried Barry

2) Lateef Adedimeji – Ayinla

3) Melvin Alusa – Mission To Rescue

4) Jude Akuwudike – Eyimofe

5) Omar Abdi – The Gravedigger’s Wife

6) David Njavera – Hairareb

7) Nonso Bassey – La Femme Anjola



23. AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

1) Lucie Memba Bois – Buried

2) Funke Akindele – Omo Ghetto: The Saga

3) Sarah Alina Grosz – Black Medusa

4) Joan Agaba – Stain

5) Phumi Mthembu – African American

6) Rita Dominic – La Femme Anjola

7) Claudine de Groot – Hairareb



24. AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM BY A DIRECTOR

1) Shaina – Beatrice Masvaure Alf (Zimbabwe)

2) African American – Muzi Mthembu (South Africa)

3) Eyimofe – Chuko & Ayie Esiri (Nigeria)

4) The Gravedigger’s Wife – Khadar Ahmed (Somalia) Black Medusa – Youssef Chebbi & Ismael (Tunisia)

5) Fried Barry – Ryan Kruger (South Africa)



25. AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

1) Gilbert Lukalia – (Mission To Rescue)

2) Ryan Kruger (South Africa)

3) Khadar Ahmed – (The Gravedigger’s Wife)

4) Morris Mugisha – (Stain)

5) Chuko & Ayie Esiri – (Eyimofe)

6) Oshoveli Shipoh – (Hairareb)

7) Ram Ally Kasongo – (Nyara/The Kidnapping)

8) Youssef Chebbi & Ismael – (Black Medusa)

26. AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST FILM

1) Mission To Rescue (Kenya)

2) Fried Barry (South Africa)

3) The Gravedigger’s Wife (Somalia)

4) Stain (Uganda)

5) Eyimofe (Nigeria)

6) Hairareb (Namibia)

7) Nyara: The Kidnapping (Tanzania)

8) Black Medusa (Tunisia)