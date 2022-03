APC declares Abdullahi Adamu as new national chairman

Abdullahi Adamu, a former Nasarawa State governor, has emerged as the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Chairman of the Election Sub-Committee of the ongoing APC national convention in Abuja, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, made the announcement after a voice vote by delegates.

He was unopposed.

