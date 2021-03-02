PHOTOS: Abducted Jangebe schoolgirls meet Zamfara governor after release

Schoolgirls kidnapped from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State last Friday have regained their freedom.

There was speculation about their release at the weekend, but on Monday evening, the state government announced that the schoolgirls have been freed.

“Alhamdulillah! It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity. This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts. I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe,” the governor, Bello Matawalle, announced via Twitter.