Akeredolu bans activities of NURTW, RTEAN in Ondo

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has banned the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, and the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria.

The two unions have been locked in a the leadership crisis for some time, which has seen increase in bus fares across the state.

Mr Akeredolu’s aide on special duties and strategy Doyin Odebowale said on Monday in Akure that the order was with immediate effect.

The governor’s aide directed the leadership of both the NURTW and the RTEAN to vacate motor parks across the 18 local government areas of the state and to stop collecting money from taxi drivers and other motorists.

He also directed all the taxi drivers to revert to the old fare of N50 per drop. He ordered that the new ticket should be purchased directly from the government.

“Every attempt to make life difficult for the people would be restricted and the security agencies have been notified to effect timely arrest and prosecution of the defaulters,” he said.