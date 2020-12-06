PDP’s Stephen Odey emerges winner of Cross River senatorial bye-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Stephen Odey, as the winner of the Cross River Northern Senatorial District bye-election held on Saturday, 5th of December 2020.

Oder was declared winner on Sunday by the Senatorial bye-election returning officer, Prof Ameh Akoh, after securing a total of 129,207 votes to defeat Joe Agi of the All Progressives Congress, who scored 19,165 votes.