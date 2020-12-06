Having four children from four different women doesn’t make me a bad person – Ubi Franklin

Popular social media personality, Ubi Franklin has took to his social media to pen down a message about his life as he clocks 34.

Ubi who have been criticize for having four children from different men has come for his critics in this birthday wish.

He wrote;

I received in my 34 years on earth.

You can abuse me and call me all sort of names because I had them from four beautiful and brilliant women.

I might not have the best relationship with some of them, marriage crashed with one, this doesn’t make me a bad person.

Many have had abortions, had several boyfriends or girlfriends you don’t know about. You know about Mine because I am a public figure.

This might be my own battle, what battle are you fighting or struggling with in private?

Just always pray to God.

I would have since taken my life if I didn’t have these children.

When you talk to Ariella at 15 months she loves food and when you don’t give her she warns you, very beautiful to watch her do that.

Zaneta is a power ranger , she doesn’t like food, like her daddy,

Jayden is a Daddy’s boy, he doesn’t like leaving when he comes to visit, he calls me by my name “ubi” and when he needs something he calls me daddy.

Shiloh beautiful bow legs and cute eyes will get you addicted.

This and many more I enjoy from fatherhood.

I appreciate their mothers for the great work they are doing caring for them in my absence.

We might not always agree on everything.

Thank you for everything.

No amount to pressure will make me ever call any of You out on social media for people who have issues they don’t share to consume.

Hold tight and may God Bless and protect my children and their mothers.

Amen.