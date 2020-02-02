Pastor Adeboye leads ‘RCCG walk’ against insecurity in Nigeria (Video)

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday led a prayer walk against insecurity and killings in Nigeria.

Adeboye led members after the monthly Thanksgiving Service at the church’s National Headquarters in Ebute Meta, Lagos.

The protest action, led by the popular pastor, comes amid rising insecurity and killings of Nigerians and Christians in particular, with the kidnap and killing of clergymen by bandits and terrorists in the north, and denunciations by Christian groups.

Pastor Adeboye joins RCCG members in walk against insecurity pic.twitter.com/c8zk0PxrxC — Okay.ng (@OkayNigeria) February 2, 2020

Here are photos from the demonstration: