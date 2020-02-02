Novak Djokovic wins eighth Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic has defeated Dominic Thiem to clinch his 8th Australian Open title.

The Serbian professional tennis player had won the title in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2019.

The game ended on Sunday in a five-set thriller 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Speaking after the game, Djokovic said: “Congratulations to Dominic for an amazing tournament.

“It wasn’t to be tonight. Tough luck. You were very close to win it, you have a lot of time in your career to get one of the Grand Slam trophies. More than one.”

In addition, he paid tribute to basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash.

“There were some devastating things that started 2020 with huge bushfires in Australia and conflicts around the world. Obviously one person that I considered close in my life and was a mentor to me, Kobe Bryant, passed away with his daughter,” he said.