Ighalo is an experienced goalscorer — Solskjaer

Manchester United head coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has hailed the signing of Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.

According to Solskjaer, Ighalo will help United sort out the goalscoring issues currently facing the club.

He noted that with Rashford out for long due to injury, demands on Martial and Greenwood would be high.

Solskjaer said: “It was very important. I thought, with Marcus out for so long, the demands on Anthony and Mason would be high.

“We get an experienced goalscorer, top scorer in the Africa Cup of Nations last season. He’s a man with a big smile, a great personality and a big Manchester United fan.

“He’s going to savour this, enjoy this and give absolutely everything for us.”

Ighalo will remain at Manchester United until the end of the season.