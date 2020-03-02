Pastor Adeboye at 78: Buhari salutes RCCG general overseer

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday has joined the Christian community in celebrating the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, at 78.

Buhari in a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, saluted Adeboye for his dedication to God, welfare of the church and consistency in preaching and living the gospel for many years.

The statement read partly: “The President felicitates with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, members of Pastor Adeboye’s family, which includes many spiritual children, within and outside the country, and his associates, commending the positive influence the preacher has had on the country and its citizens, with a wide network that hugely impacts on education, infrastructure, and health.

“President Buhari notes, with delight, the extensive contributions of Pastor Adeboye to the growth of the country, especially his forthrightness in telling the truth to leaders, regular mobilization of members of his church to civic responsibilities and relentless courage in taking the gospel to every part of Nigeria, and almost every country in the world.

“As the General Overseer turns 78, the President recalls his interactions with the pastor over many years, underscoring his warmth, kindness and commitment to seeing the good in others, while vigorously pursuing the divine vision of creating an enabling environment for worship and living the teachings of the Bible.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant Pastor Adeboye longer life, good health and more wisdom to continue sharing the love of Christ.”