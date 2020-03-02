Coronavirus spreads to Tunisia, Senegal

Tunesia and Senegal have confirmed their first cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday.

Senegal’s Minister of Health Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr announced that a French citizen who arrived in Senegal last week has tested positive for the disease.

Sarr said he is in quarantine and his family is being monitored for symptoms of COVID-19.

In Tunisia, the country’s health minister revealed that a Tunisian man who had been working in Italy but left because the virus was spreading there. He returned to Tunisia on Thursday and then developed a fever and tested positive.