Party Uniforms Banned as President Tinubu Visits Anambra for Project Commissioning

In a move to ensure a peaceful and non-partisan environment, the Anambra State government has prohibited political party uniforms during President Bola Tinubu’s visit on Thursday, May 8.

Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Political Matters, announced the ban in a press release, stating it is to prevent political rivalry and distractions during the President’s official working visit.

The President will engage in a town hall meeting with key state stakeholders at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka. Obiogbolu warned, “Everybody coming to Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka for the reception of President Bola Tinubu tomorrow, should be in mufti. Please nobody should put on APGA clothes, or Support Groups uniforms.”

This directive follows reports that APC and APGA supporters had planned to attend in their party colors, potentially turning the event into a political show of strength. The government aims to project unity and decorum during the visit.





Sources disclosed that the APC was concerned the visit might be interpreted as undermining their governorship candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu. The uniform ban was one of the conditions set before the President agreed to attend.

President Tinubu’s itinerary includes commissioning several key projects completed under Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration, such as the new government house and Solution Fun City. Security has been boosted with over 1,500 officers deployed by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.