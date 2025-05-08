Ogah Dismisses Labour Party Suspension, Reaffirms Support for Governor Otti

Amobi Ogah, the House of Representatives member for Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency in Abia State, has publicly rejected his reported suspension from the Labour Party, affirming his steadfast loyalty to Governor Alex Otti, okay.ng reports.

The suspension was issued by the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party, which recently suspended Governor Otti and all Labour Party lawmakers in the House.

Speaking to Journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Ogah described the indefinite suspension from Abure’s faction as lacking legitimacy and stated it would not alter his political allegiance. “The suspension is a joke taken too far and a distraction sponsored by elements threatened by the new face of leadership in Abia State,” he said.

Ogah emphasized his commitment to his legislative responsibilities and his unwavering belief in Governor Otti’s leadership. “I want to make it clear; the so-called suspension means absolutely nothing to me. I have the mandate of the people, and my commitment to Gov. Otti and his transformational agenda in Abia remains unshakable,” he added.





He praised Otti’s governance, noting the positive changes brought to Abia, including hope, accountability, and progress. “Gov. Alex Otti is the best thing that has happened to our state in decades. I am with him full time,” Ogah declared. He also urged his constituents to remain calm and assured them of his dedication to effective representation.