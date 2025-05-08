NAHCON Closes 2025 Hajj Registration, Begins Airlift of Pilgrims on May 9

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has officially ended registration for the 2025 Hajj, citing the need to concentrate fully on the airlift and logistical arrangements for Nigerian pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, Hajia Fatima Usara, Assistant Director of the Information and Publication Division of the Commission, confirmed that May 2 marked the final date for accepting Hajj fare deposits. She noted that any payments received after that date would be refunded.

“Stoppage of further registration became necessary in order for the Commission to concentrate on airlifting pilgrims, with sufficient resources to ensure their comfort,” she said.

“Any Hajj fare deposit received after May 2 will be duly refunded.





“Meanwhile, movement to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj commences from May 9,” she added.

According to Usara, the registration deadline had already been extended earlier, following the intervention of NAHCON Chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh, despite the initial closure of contracts on March 25.

She disclosed that the inaugural flight for this year’s pilgrimage is scheduled to depart from Owerri, with Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State serving as host.

The first set of pilgrims comprises 315 individuals from Imo, Abia, and Bayelsa states, who are expected to travel aboard Air Peace airline.





“Vice-President Kashim Shettima is expected to grace the occasion as Special Guest of Honour,” she said.

“Already, the NAHCON advance team arrived in Owerri earlier on May 7 to monitor preparations for the inaugural flight,” she added.

Usara also confirmed that a total of 40,671 pilgrims had successfully completed registration for the 2025 Hajj.

“Four flights are scheduled to take off simultaneously on May 9 for the pilgrimage,” she noted.

“The flights are expected as follows: Max Air from Bauchi, two Flynas flights, one from Kebbi and the other from Osun through the Lagos departure centre.

“There is a fourth flight from Niger, totalling 2,528 pilgrims to arrive in Madina on the first day.

“Further details will be shared as the activities unfold,” she said.