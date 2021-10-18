PandoraPapers: I’ve not yet received invitation letter from EFCC – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state, says he is yet to receive an invitation letter from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in connection with the Pandora Papers.

Obi made this known in a statement signed by his spokesman, Valentine Obienyem, on Monday.

He also denied reacting to an invitation from the EFCC to him, adding that what is being circulated on different social media platforms was not from him.

“Obi is yet to receive the letter from the EFCC, which he read on social media like others.

“From what is circulating, the letter appears to have been sent to an office he is no longer part of and is yet to reach him,” the statement reads.