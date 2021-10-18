‘Your funds remain safe and secure’ — Piggyvest denies losing N2bn to alleged fraud

Piggyvest, an online saving platform, has reacted to rumours that it lost N2 billion to a micro-lending company Imagine Global Solution Limited.

A social media report on Sunday had emerged that Piggyvest and other top firms in Nigeria invested in the company, Imagine Lenders managed by Bamise Ajetunmobi and his wife, Elizabeth.

According to the report, the couple is currently on the run with billions of Naira in investors’ funds, while efforts are being made by some persons to track them down in the United Kingdom where they are believed to be hiding.

However, in a statement responding to the rumours, Piggyvest assured its users that their funds are safe and secure.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to some rumours making rounds about Piggyvest. Please note that Piggyvest will never compromise the funds of any user in any way.

“All Piggyvest user funds remain safe and secure as always. No user fund has experienced any loss of any kind, nor will they experience anything of the kind.”