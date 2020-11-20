Oyo takes full ownership of LAUTECH from Osun

State governors of Osun and Oyo states, Adegboyega Oyetola and Seyi Makinde, Friday reached an agreement to cancel the joint ownership of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) and Ladoke Akintola College of Health.

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, made this announcement while speaking to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

Prof Rasheed applauded the state governments for giving legal effect to the transfer of LAUTECH to Oyo state government and the College of Health Sciences, Osogbo to the Government of Osun state.

He said: “Over the years, the joint ownership arrangement has been characterised by government or management challenges, affecting the appointments of vice-chancellors and other principal officers.

“And occasionally problems started to show, especially problems to do with the irregular payment of staff salaries.

“In September 2010, when it became obvious that the joint ownership of the institution was an issue, actually, a problem. And in an attempt to resolve these challenges and restore normalcy enable the university focus on achievement of its mission, the NUC then constituted a transition committee to oversee the affairs of the institution for three months.”

He added that with the dissolution of the joint partnership agreement, LAUTECH will regain its pride of place as a front-line university in the country.