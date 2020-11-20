NCDC records 143 new cases of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, November 20th, announced 143 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 10 states and the FCT.

The states with the 146 new cases are;

Lagos-70 Kaduna-25 FCT-22 Ogun-11 Plateau-4 Oyo-4 Ekiti-3 Osun-2 Edo-1 Kano-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 20th November, there are 65,982 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

61,782 patients have been discharged with 1,165 deaths across the country.