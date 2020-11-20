Strike: FG agrees to exempt ASUU members from IPPIS

The Federal Government has finally accepted the demand by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that its members be exempted from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

At Friday’s meeting with ASUU, the federal government’s side shifted grounds on a number of issues, including the insistence that all the academic staff of the federal universities must be paid through IPPIS platform.

While reading out the communique at the end of seven hours negotiations at the conference hall of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Minister, Senator Chris Ngige, said government had agreed to ASUU’s demand to pay their members salary arrears from February to June using old salary payment platform, GIFIMS.

The government also offered to increase the Earned Allowances of university staff from N30 billion to N35 billion and revitalization fund from N20 billion to N25 billion.

More to come…