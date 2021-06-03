Oyo governor promises to increase allowance for corps members from N5,000 to N15,000

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has promised to increase the monthly allowance of corps members serving in the state from N5,000 to N15,000.

Makinde made this promise on Thursday when he visited the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp at Iseyin.

Makinde later announced on his Twitter handle, saying: “We visited the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp at Iseyin this evening. I assured the youth corps members that we would address the issues raised by the Commandant about the state of the camp. I also told them we would increase their allowance from N5,000 to N15,000.

“I also shared with them how it was during my national youth service in Port Harcourt that I got a job and met and married my lovely wife, @iamominini. So, I am an example of how the national youth service could foster national integration. I wished them the best for the future.”