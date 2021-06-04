Obasanjo: Nigeria now flowing with bitterness and sadness

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday said Nigeria is currently flowing with bitterness and sadness.

The former president said this while speaking at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

According to him, the challenges bedevilling Nigeria are contrary to what God has destined the country to be.

He said: “My prayer is that all of us will have something to contribute to making this country what God has created it to be – a land flowing with milk and honey.

“Right now, it is a land flowing with bitterness and sadness, that is not what God wants this country to be.

“We must change the narrative, we must talk to ourselves in the civilised language.

“There is nowhere you go in this country that you will not see a genius in any section of the country. So, why should we look down on ourselves?”