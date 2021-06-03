Corps members are on reserve, can be mobilised for war – NYSC DG

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, has said that corps members are part of the national defence policy of Nigeria and can be mobilised for war if the need arises.

Ibrahim made this statement while reacting to moves to scrap the NYSC scheme on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme.

He said: “Corps members are on reserve. They are part of the national defense policy of this country. So, where there is serious war, our corps members are educated, they are knowledgeable and they can be trained.

“Imagine three weeks in the orientation camp and the corps members are molded. You see the drill and so on.

“You see the female corps member playing beagle and playing the military band. If not for the knowledge, I wonder where you are going to mobilise such young Nigerians to train them quickly to put in their best for the country.

“Parents should teach their children the spirit of patriotism so that, wherever you find yourself, you add value. By the time you leave, you have a lot of stories to tell. I was an ex-corps member. Parents should support them.

“The federal government cares for their (corps members’) welfare. But however, security is everyone’s business.”