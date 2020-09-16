Oyo fixes date for reopening of state-owned tertiary institutions

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved September 28 for tertiary institutions in the state to reopen and resume academic activities.

This was announced on Tuesday in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Education, Olasukanmi Olaleye.

The statement read: “The governor has approved the reopening of state-owned and private tertiary institutions for regular academic activities to commence from Monday September 28, 2020.

“Academic boards and senate of institutions are expected to fix their date and comply strictly with the guidelines on reopening.”

Earlier, the governor approved the new academic calendar for primary and secondary schools in the state.

“The resumption date for 2020/2021 academic Session for Public / Private Primary and Secondary Schools as announced by the State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology will commence on Monday, 21st September, 2020.”

The revised Guidelines for Primary and Secondary Schools now include the followings:

“Schools will now operates morning and afternoon shifting for pupils and students of primary and secondary schools as stated follows: Primary 1-3 8.00 am – 11.00 am, Primary 4 – 6 12 noon – 3.00 pm, JSSS 1 -3 8.00 am – 11.00 am, SSS 1- 3 12 noon – 3.00 am”

“It becomes mandatory for all Schools, Public and Private to constitute COVID-19 Taskforce to be headed by Heads of Schools with Two members of Staff.”