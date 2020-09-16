Benue govt fixes Sept 21 for reopening of schools

The Benue State Government has approved Sept. 21, 2020 for the resumption of all schools in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Dennis Ityavyar, a professor, told journalists on Wednesday in Makurdi that both public and private primary, secondary and tertiary institutions would resume on that day.

Ityavyar explained that the resumption is for the first term of the 2020/2021 academic session, adding that the third term for other categories of pupils and students except JSS 3 and SSS 3 has been cancelled, including the payment of school fees.

“Let me emphasise on the issue of school fees so there is no confusion because if the third term is cancelled, school fees for the term are also cancelled.

“But in the case of JSS 3 and SSS 3, parents are expected to pay their third term fees. However, those who have not done third term, they don’t need to pay fees and this applies to private and public schools,” he said.

According to the education commissioner, it was the collective decision of stakeholders in the education sector in the state that all tertiary institutions be fumigated and COVID-19 protocols strictly observed.

He stated that parents are to provide face masks and hand sanitizers while the school authorities provide hand washing facilities and monitor compliance with social distancing in terms of sitting arrangement.

Ityavyar also stated that schools with high population would have to operate morning and afternoon sessions to avoid congestion, adding that strict monitoring would be carried out to ensure compliance.

He said the first term will end on December 18, 2020 while the second term of the 2020/2021 session will commence on January 7, 2021 and end in March of the same year.