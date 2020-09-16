Nigeria at 60: Buhari unveils anniversary logo [Photos]

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday unveiled the logo to be used for Nigeria at 60 celebrations.

Okay.ng understands that the president revealed the logo during the virtual Federal Executive Council meeting he presided at the State House.

Present at the meeting were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Federal Government Boss Mustapha, Chief of State to the President Ibrahim Gambari and some ministers.

The logo will be used for this year’s Independence Day on October 1st 2020.

Here are photos from the unveiling: