Oyetola Tours Ports & Cargo Handling Services Terminal at Tin Can Island

Gboyega Oyetola, the recently appointed Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, has initiated an inspection tour of Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, the operator of Terminal C at Tin Can Island.

This subsidiary of SIFAX Group warmly welcomed the minister during his visit, with Capt. Ibraheem Olugbade, Executive Director of Administration, leading the terminal’s management team.

Minister Oyetola embarked on a comprehensive tour of the terminal’s facilities upon his arrival.

He expressed his enthusiasm about the significant infrastructural development and investments made in the terminal.

Furthermore, he assured that the Federal Government is committed to creating a conducive environment for securing investments in the maritime sector.

“I am excited at what I have seen here today,” Minister Oyetola stated. “As an indigenous terminal of repute, I take particular interest in the success of this terminal and its operations. We are working with relevant agencies to resolve various issues that hamper successful operations, ensuring that the terminal operator can contribute more to the industry’s success.”

Capt. Ibraheem Olugbade, while welcoming Minister Oyetola to the terminal, highlighted the Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited’s standing as one of Nigeria’s esteemed indigenous terminal operators.

He also mentioned that the terminal eagerly anticipates the resolution of the concession renewal issue by the Federal Government. Once resolved, the terminal can attract additional investments that will bolster the nation’s economy.