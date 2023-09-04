Tinubu Unconcerned About Election Tribunal Judgment, Says Spokesperson

The spokesperson for President Bola Tinubu, Ajuri Ngelale, has expressed the President’s confidence in the Nigerian judicial system and his lack of concern regarding the upcoming judgment of the presidential election tribunal.

Ngelale made these remarks during an interview on Channels Television on Monday, reassuring the public that Tinubu sees no need to threaten or speculate against the integrity of judicial officers.

The presidential election tribunal has set September 6 as the date for delivering judgment on the petitions challenging President Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

Several opposition candidates, including the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have approached the tribunal to contest the election’s outcome.

Ngelale highlighted that President Tinubu remains optimistic that the tribunal panel will render a judgment based on the presented evidence. He emphasized Tinubu’s deep trust in the judiciary’s sanctity and integrity.

The spokesperson stated, “Unlike some political gladiators in the country, the president sees no need to threaten judicial officers. He sees no need to raise speculations against the integrity of judicial officers. He believes in the sanctity and integrity of the Nigerian judicial system.”

Ngelale added that President Tinubu firmly believes that the judges on the panel will make their decisions solely based on the presented facts and evidence.

The President’s unwavering faith in the judicial system stems from his confidence in his mandate, which he believes Nigerians freely bestowed upon him during the elections.

Regardless of the judgment’s outcome, Ngelale emphasized that President Tinubu remains committed to upholding the respect for institutions and the rule of law in Nigeria.

The President’s assurance reflects his belief in the integrity of the electoral process and the role of the judiciary in the country’s democracy.

“He is not worried because he knows he won the election. We believe that we have presented the best case, and the evidence is on our side,” Ngelale concluded, echoing President Tinubu’s confidence in the electoral process and the impartiality of the judiciary.