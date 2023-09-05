Alex Okosi Appointed Managing Director for Google in Africa

Google has announced the appointment of Alex Okosi as the new Managing Director for Google in Africa.

Okosi, who currently serves as the Managing Director for YouTube in EMEA Emerging Markets, is set to take on this pivotal role overseeing Google’s operations across the African continent.

In his new position, Alex Okosi will be responsible for Google’s diverse operations in Africa.

This includes initiatives aimed at fostering business growth and economic development on the continent.

He will also focus on expanding access to technology and providing valuable tools to empower the next billion users in Africa.

Meir Brand, Vice President of EMEA Emerging Markets at Google, expressed confidence in Okosi’s leadership, stating, “Alex is a proven leader with a wealth of experience in the media and technology industries. He has a deep understanding of African countries and a passion for using technology to empower people and businesses.”

Alex Okosi is a highly respected figure in the media, entertainment, and technology sectors.

Prior to his role at YouTube, he held the position of Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Viacom International Media Networks Africa and BET International.

During his tenure at YouTube, Okosi played a crucial role in driving the platform’s growth and expansion across Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey.

“I am excited at the prospect of leading Google’s team in Africa and the opportunity to be an even closer part of this diverse and dynamic region, which is so close to my heart,” commented Okosi.

“I’m a firm believer in the potential for technology and, in particular, the internet to improve people’s lives and to help individuals and businesses in Africa thrive.”

Google has a long-standing presence in Africa, with over a decade of operations in the region. The company has offices in key African countries, including Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.