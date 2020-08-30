JAMB lifts suspension on printing of admission letters, inter-university transfers

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has lifted the suspension on the printing of admission letters, and inter-university transfers among others.

According to JAMB, “all requests for printing of admission letters, inter-university transfers, condonement of illegitimate admissions and other processes for previous years which had been hitherto suspended would now be restored from Monday, August 31 2020.”

The Head of Media and Public Relations in JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made the announcement in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

He said, “To ensure that candidates who took the UTME prior to 2020, and who require certain corrections of their processes are accommodated, JAMB has lifted the suspension earlier placed on processes covering those years.

“However, it is to be noted that most of these operations are only available at JAMB offices nationwide. Furthermore, as the Board is desirous of sustaining compliance with COVID-19 protocols, it maintains that 2020 UTME candidates desirous of these services will only be attended to through the Appointment Booking Platform which they could access online through their phones to secure a definite date and time for an appointment.

"The Board urged all State offices to ensure that all clients comply with all existing COVID -19 protocols.

“As you may be aware, the need to prevent overcrowding at its Computer-Based Test Centres and other partner facilities, in line with extant COVID -19 protocols issued by relevant agencies, led it to allow candidates to seek corrections and other processes only through the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination or Direct Entry platforms. This measure had the intended effect of limiting the number of persons visiting the centres.”