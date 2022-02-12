Masari donates N3m to family of DPO killed by bandits

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina has donated N3 million to the family of slain Abdulkadir Rano.

Commissioner for Sports and Social Development, Sani Danlami, told journalists about the donation on Saturday in Katsina.

The commissioner, who led the state’s government delegation to the family, described Mr Rano’s death as a great loss to his family, to the state, and also to the Nigeria Police.

“The state government under the leadership of Gov. Aminu Masari has seen the efforts, commitment and dedication of the slain DPO in trying to bring security challenges to an end in the area,” Mr Danlami, also the chairman of the state’s committee on emergency relief, had said.

Mr Rano was killed alongside a soldier in an encounter with bandits at Magama, in Jibia Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday while repelling bandits’ attack.