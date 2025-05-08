Otti Advocates Energy Sector Reform, Highlights Abia’s Renewable Energy Progress

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has urged stakeholders in Nigeria’s extractive sector to adapt to the evolving energy landscape, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability, okay.ng reports.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day National Stakeholders’ Retreat and Board Meeting of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) in Umuahia, Governor Otti stressed the urgent need to avoid repeating past costly errors in resource management.

Titled “Prosperity Through Transparency,” Otti’s address focused on the critical role of NEITI in establishing pro-Nigeria systems for industrial reporting and accountability. He urged participants to closely monitor the transition from traditional to new energy sources, stating, “Whatever happens, the best path for us will be to embrace the new opportunities that are bound to come with the transition to low and non-carbon energy sources.”

Highlighting Abia’s proactive steps, Otti revealed the installation of thousands of solar-powered streetlights statewide, which have enhanced security and reduced energy costs. He also announced the formation of APTAN Energy Limited, a joint venture involving the state government, the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), and private investors, aimed at developing Abia’s natural resources and energy infrastructure.





Governor Otti reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with the federal government to ensure democratic dividends and praised NEITI’s efforts in fostering transparent revenue reporting. He lauded Dr. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, for his leadership in strengthening the extractive industry’s accountability framework.

Dr. Akume, delivering the keynote, described the retreat as a vital platform to assess and recalibrate reforms amid the global energy transition. He assured that the federal government is dedicated to a just and inclusive energy transition benefiting all Nigerians, particularly grassroots communities. Akume commended Governor Otti’s governance and infrastructure development in Abia State as exemplary.

NEITI’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, underscored the retreat’s theme as timely, noting a commissioned study on energy transition impacts is underway. He called on participants to engage in open dialogue to produce actionable guidelines for NEITI’s future operations.

Governor Otti was accompanied by senior government officials during the event held in the state capital, Umuahia.