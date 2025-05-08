FG Prioritizes Military Strategy Over Summit Amid Attacks in Borno and Benue

The Federal Government has emphasized the need for a comprehensive overhaul of military tactics to tackle Nigeria’s escalating insecurity, dismissing calls for a national security summit as insufficient on its own.

While the Senate recently resolved to hold a two-day summit to address the surge in violence, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, argued that strategy renewal is paramount.

Badaru explained that a summit could provide useful inputs but stressed that operational orders must be based on a well-designed strategy. “Strategy is far more important than summit,” he said, noting that past defense ministers and service chiefs have been consulted extensively to inform current approaches. He also refuted claims that terrorists have superior weaponry, insisting that Nigerian forces possess more sophisticated arms and drones. The challenge, he said, lies in the guerrilla tactics of insurgents who exploit local informants to ambush troops unexpectedly.

Highlighting domestic military production, Badaru revealed that 10 of 53 companies in the Defence Industrial Complex are manufacturing drones, aircraft parts, and protective gear, with plans to expand to 20 firms by year-end and begin exports in 2026. Efforts to revive Ajaokuta Steel for military hardware support are also underway.





These remarks came as fresh attacks claimed lives in Borno and Benue. In Benue, gunmen suspected to be armed herders killed four people, including an APC chieftain, in Gwer East LGA. The local government chairman confirmed the incident and urged vigilance. In Borno, an Army captain and a soldier were killed during a Boko Haram ambush in Giwa. The Emir of Gwoza confirmed the attack and said security forces killed three terrorists, recovering weapons and motorcycles.

Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede is currently leading operations in the Northeast under Operation HADIN KAI. Badaru reported that between May 2023 and February 2025, troops neutralized over 13,500 terrorists, arrested 17,469 criminals, rescued nearly 10,000 hostages, and secured the surrender of more than 124,000 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters and their families.

Despite these gains, insecurity persists, prompting calls for increased education funding to reduce the pool of recruits for violent groups. Adamawa’s Higher Education Commissioner, Dr. Umar Pella, warned that neglecting education risks diverting resources solely to security efforts.

Meanwhile, retired security expert Bello Bakyasuwa demanded the resignation of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, accusing him of neglecting Zamfara State amid worsening bandit attacks. The minister’s aide dismissed these claims as politically motivated, attributing security failures to the state government.





The Federal Government’s focus remains on renewing military strategy and enhancing self-reliance to confront Nigeria’s complex security challenges effectively.