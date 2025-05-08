Ex-President Jonathan Cautions Against Backdoor One-Party Rule in Nigeria

At a memorial event for Chief Edwin Clark in Abuja, former President Goodluck Jonathan warned that the covert establishment of a one-party system in Nigeria could lead to national crisis.

He pointed out that while Tanzania’s one-party system under Julius Nyerere was a stabilizing factor, it was a product of deliberate planning, unlike any current attempts in Nigeria.

Jonathan remarked, “If we allow multiple parties, some may follow religious lines, others tribal, and unity will be difficult. But it was properly planned; it was not by accident.” He cautioned that any move to a one-party state must be transparent and expert-driven, warning against political manipulations that could suffocate democracy and cause anarchy.

His warning comes as defections from opposition parties such as PDP, Labour Party, and NNPP to the ruling APC intensify, threatening Nigeria’s political pluralism. Jonathan praised Clark’s unique leadership and called for an annual lecture to honor his legacy.





Peter Obi, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, lamented that the sacrifices of Nigeria’s heroes were being undone by current challenges like insecurity and poverty. Former Head of State Yakubu Gowon reiterated that national unity and prioritizing collective interests are crucial for Nigeria’s progress.