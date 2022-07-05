Otedola visits Tinubu in France, prays for him to become Nigeria’s president

Nigerian Businessman, Femi Otedola, has said he prays that Bola Tinubu will get his heart’s desire to be Nigeria’s president in the 2023 election.

Otedola said this in a post he shared via his social media pages on Tuesday morning.

Tinubu, who is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is seeking to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I am always excited visiting my Great Friend Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu,” Otedola said while sharing a photo.

“May God grant him his heart’s desire in becoming the President of this great Nation.”