Abducted Kaduna Catholic Priest regains freedom

The release of the religious cleric was confirmed by the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Kaduna State, barely 24 hours after he was whisked away by gunmen.

Okay.ng gathered that Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas was kidnapped from the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church in Zambina, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna state in the early hours of Monday.

Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, Chancellor of the Diocese said in a statement.

“He was abducted by armed persons from the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina, in Kauru Local Government Area, in the early hours of Monday, July 4th 2022,”

Rev. Fr. Okolo also thanked everyone who offered fervent prayers for the quick release of the priest.

