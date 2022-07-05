Eriksen agrees to join Man United

Erik Ten Hag has received a boost in his plans at Old Trafford as Christian Eriksen makes known his intention to join the Red Devils.

Okay.ng has learned that the Denmark international has verbally accepted a three-year contract to be part of Erik ten Hag’s Old Trafford revolution.

The signing is not yet complete, with formalities still to be carried out – but the playmaker is now set to become one of a host of new recruits this summer.

Eriksen became a free agent after his short-term deal with Brentford came to an end last month.

Tottenham had also shown interest in re-signing their former player – but when Antonio Conte turned his attention to other targets, it left United as front-runners for the 30-year-old.