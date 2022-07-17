NewsPolitics

#OsunDecides2022: Buhari reacts as PDP’s Ademola Adeleke wins gov election with 403,371 votes

Muhammad A. Aliyu July 17, 2022
2 Min Read
Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari
Senator Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), emerged the winner of the Osun State governorship election.

Adeleke beat his closest rival, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to win the election.

President Muhammadu Buhari reacting to the outcome via his social media channels said the election is a reflection of the will of the people.

“I congratulate senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on his victory in the Osun gubernatorial election. The people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot,” Buhari said.

“This is what democracy is all about: respect for the will of the people.

“The successful conduct of #OsunDecides2022 is a demonstration of the maturity and the commitment of all stakeholders, towards strengthening the integrity of the electoral process in Nigeria.

“I remain fully committed to leaving behind a legacy of credible elections in Nigeria.”

Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared winner of the Osun governorship election on Sunday.

The PDP candidate won 17 LGAs while the incumbent governor secured victory in 13 LGAs.

Adeleke secured 403,371 votes to defeat Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 375,027 votes.

