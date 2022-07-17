Politics

Osun Decides 2022: Atiku Abubakar congratulates Adeleke

Adamu Abubakar July 17, 2022
1 Min Read
- Advertisement -

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke on his victory in the just concluded Osun guber poll.

Atiku also congratulated the people of the state for proving that power indeed belongs to the people.

“Light has come to Osun. Congratulations, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, on a well-fought victory.

“Also, hearty congratulations to the PDP family and all stakeholders who came together to make this possible. Most importantly, congratulations to the great people of Osun State for proving that power indeed belongs to the people,” Atiku wrote.

Adeleke was declared winner of the election by the Independent Electoral Commission Sunday morning.

INEC’s Returning officer for the Osun polls, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, VC, University of Lagos, had declared that Adeleke polled 403,371 votes to defeat his closest rival, Adegboyega Oyetola.

- Advertisement -
TAGGED: ,
Share this Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Just in: Lisandro Martínez joins Manchester United from Ajax
Sports Trending
President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Buhari wishes Osinbajo speedy recovery following successful surgery
News
NBA Election 2022: Maikyau declared new NBA President
Entertainment
Reno Omokri
Osun Decides 2022: What to learn from Davido – Reno Omokri
Entertainment
Osun Decides 2022: Atiku Abubakar congratulates Adeleke
Politics
Lost your password?