Osun Decides 2022: Atiku Abubakar congratulates Adeleke

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke on his victory in the just concluded Osun guber poll.

Atiku also congratulated the people of the state for proving that power indeed belongs to the people.

“Light has come to Osun. Congratulations, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, on a well-fought victory.

“Also, hearty congratulations to the PDP family and all stakeholders who came together to make this possible. Most importantly, congratulations to the great people of Osun State for proving that power indeed belongs to the people,” Atiku wrote.

Adeleke was declared winner of the election by the Independent Electoral Commission Sunday morning.

INEC’s Returning officer for the Osun polls, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, VC, University of Lagos, had declared that Adeleke polled 403,371 votes to defeat his closest rival, Adegboyega Oyetola.