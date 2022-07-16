GistNews

#OsunDecides: I have been voting since the days of Awolowo – centenarian voter

Adamu Abubakar July 16, 2022
1 Min Read
An over 100 year-old man, Mr Mustafa Olatunji, was spotted on Saturday voting at Unit 2, Ward 1, LA Primary School Popo, Iragbiji in Boripe Local Government area of Osun, at the ongoing governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olatunji, a Centenarian, was visibly the oldest person on the queue at the polling unit when accreditation and voting began at about 8.30 a.m.

Olatunji told NAN that he had been voting since the days of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, saying, “voting is my civic responsibility”.

According to him, he is over 100 years old.

“I am happy with the election process and always motivated to see people coming out to vote during election.

“Election is the only process by which people can choose the leaders they want,” he said.

(NAN)

