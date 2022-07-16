PoliticsTop stories

Osun Decides 2022: I am confident APC will win – Osun Deputy Governor

Adamu Abubakar July 16, 2022
1 Min Read
Osun deputy governor, Benedict Alabi, says has he has no fear that the All Progressives Congress (APC), will win Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

He made the remarks shortly after cast his vote at ward 6 unit 7, Baptist Day School, Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of the state.

The deputy governor, who adjudged the process as peaceful and orderly, with impressive turnout, also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the timely arrival of election materials.

He also commended the security agencies for ensuring orderliness and peaceful atmosphere of the conduct of the election.

”This is a wonderful experience. The atmosphere is calm and rancour free.

”People are orderly and also have confidence to come out in their large number to vote.

”I have no doubt that we are going to win convincingly considering what we have achieved in the state in last three and half years.

”I believe the electorate will do the needful by voting for us,” he said.

(NAN)

