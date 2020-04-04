Osun Police nabs coronavirus patient who escaped from isolation centre

The coronavirus patient who escaped in Osun state has been captured by the police and returned to the Isolation facility in Ejigbo on Saturday.

The state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode disclosed this to Okay.ng on Saturday.

According to Egbemode, the patient was apprehended in Ejigbo town and returned to the facility this afternoon.

She said: “Yes, we have found him.

“You know Ejigbo is a rural community with the family setting still very much in place.

“He simply went back to his family compound.

“And since we have all their details – name, family compound, family name, telephone number and all others – it was easy tracing him.

“Thank God we have him back.”