News
Lagos discharges another coronavirus patient
The Lagos State Government has discharged a coronavirus patient from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, area of the state.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this announcement during a press briefing on Saturday while giving an update on the pandemic.
Another #Covid19 patient discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos — Governor @jidesanwoolu pic.twitter.com/62eydQ6nTZ
— Okay.ng (@OkayNigeria) April 4, 2020
It can be recalled that Lagos had on April 2nd and April 3rd discharged eleven and four COVID-19 patients respectively.
With this development, the number of discharged patients stands at 25 in the state.
COVID-19 in Nigeria
210
Confirmed
4
Deaths
25
Recovered