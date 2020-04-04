News

Lagos discharges another coronavirus patient

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye April 4, 2020
Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu addressing the press on Coronavirus in the state
The Lagos State Government has discharged a coronavirus patient from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, area of the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this announcement during a press briefing on Saturday while giving an update on the pandemic.

It can be recalled that Lagos had on April 2nd and April 3rd discharged eleven and four COVID-19 patients respectively.

With this development, the number of discharged patients stands at 25 in the state.



